Monday, March 22
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
• Utility Board meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m.; 308 N. Meridian St.
Tuesday, March 23
Anderson
• City Plan Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 120 E. Eighth St.
Orestes
• Orestes Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 E. Oak St.
Thursday, March 25
Anderson
• The League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County, The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and The Anderson Public Library to host Third House Legislative Review for 2021, 6 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
