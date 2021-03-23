Tuesday, March 23
Anderson
• City Plan Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 120 E. Eighth St.
Orestes
• Orestes Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 E. Oak St.
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
