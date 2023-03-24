Anderson
Annual Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce membership meeting, 9 to 11 a.m., Anderson Zion Family Life Center, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
Rain likely. Low 38F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain likely. Low 38F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 7:16 pm
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 5 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 5 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.