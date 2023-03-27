LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Let’s Meet

MONDAY

Anderson

Food pantry 3 p.m. (or until run out) at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., Council Chambers.

Daleville

School board, 6 p.m., board room of superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Ingalls

Utility board, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

Madison County Plan Commission, 9 a.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 32 W. Ninth St.

Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Madison County Council, 4 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 32 W. Ninth St.

Anderson Redevelopment Commission, 4:30 p.m., 1st floor conference room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St. Orestes Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 14 E. Oak St.

MONDAY, April 3

Markleville

Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory board, 6 p.m., fire station, 7457 S. County Road 200 East.

