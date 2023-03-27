Let’s Meet
MONDAY
Anderson
Food pantry 3 p.m. (or until run out) at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., Council Chambers.
Daleville
School board, 6 p.m., board room of superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
Utility board, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Madison County Plan Commission, 9 a.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 32 W. Ninth St.
Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Madison County Council, 4 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 32 W. Ninth St.
Anderson Redevelopment Commission, 4:30 p.m., 1st floor conference room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St. Orestes Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 14 E. Oak St.
MONDAY, April 3
Markleville
Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory board, 6 p.m., fire station, 7457 S. County Road 200 East.