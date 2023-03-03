Anderson
Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave.
Periods of rain and wind. Rain may be heavy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 44F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Cloudy and windy with rain ending overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north central Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Howard, Madison and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe and Warren. * WHEN...From 7 AM EST this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of Central Indiana today. Rainfall totals of around 2 inches are currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water crossings, creeks, and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result .PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
