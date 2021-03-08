LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Monday, March 8

Alexandria

• School board meeting, 7 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.

Elwood

• North Madison County Library System board of trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library.

Ingalls

• Ingalls Utility Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.

• Ingalls Town Council, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.

Tuesday, March 9

Anderson

• Anderson Community Schools board, 6 p.m., 1600 Hillcrest Ave.

Wednesday, March 10

Anderson

• Special meeting Pension Board, 1 p.m., Anderson Fraternal Order of Police.

Markleville

• Adams Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.

Thursday, March 11

Anderson

• Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry meeting, 7 p.m., Fireside Room, Bethany Christian Church.

Muncie

• Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.

