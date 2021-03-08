Monday, March 8
Alexandria
• School board meeting, 7 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.
Elwood
• North Madison County Library System board of trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library.
Ingalls
• Ingalls Utility Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
• Ingalls Town Council, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Tuesday, March 9
Anderson
• Anderson Community Schools board, 6 p.m., 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
Wednesday, March 10
Anderson
• Special meeting Pension Board, 1 p.m., Anderson Fraternal Order of Police.
Markleville
• Adams Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
Thursday, March 11
Anderson
• Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry meeting, 7 p.m., Fireside Room, Bethany Christian Church.
Muncie
• Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
