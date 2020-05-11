Monday
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees electronic online meeting, 4:30 p.m. Must register at https://www.bit.lv/3fsVCFN. After you register, you will receive an email with a link to join the meeting. You can also join via your phone by calling one of the numbers listed in the registration email. Also, can call the library at 765-552-5001 on the day of the meeting between 2 and 4 p.m. to join using your phone.
Commented
