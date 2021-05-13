Anderson
• Anderson City Council meeting, 7 p.m., via Zoom.
• Friends of Mound State Park meeting, 7 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
• Special meeting of the school board, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.
Muncie
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, east parking lot near Books-A-Million, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Pendleton
• Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.