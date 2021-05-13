LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Anderson

• Anderson City Council meeting, 7 p.m., via Zoom.

• Friends of Mound State Park meeting, 7 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Alexandria

• Special meeting of the school board, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.

Muncie

• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, east parking lot near Books-A-Million, 3401 N. Granville Ave.

Pendleton

• Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

