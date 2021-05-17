Monday
Anderson
• Madison County Commissioners, 10 a.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center.
Middletown
• Shenandoah Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., administration office of Shenandoah School Corp., 5100 N. Raider Road.
Tuesday
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., via Zoom.
• Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Thursday
Pendleton
• Board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Administration Building, County Road 650 West.
