Monday

Anderson

• Madison County Commissioners, 10 a.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center.

Middletown

• Shenandoah Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., administration office of Shenandoah School Corp., 5100 N. Raider Road.

Tuesday

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., via Zoom.

• Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom.

Thursday

Pendleton

• Board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Administration Building, County Road 650 West.

