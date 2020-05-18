MONDAY
Daleville
School board meeting, 6 p.m., superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Edgewood
Town Council meeting, 5 p.m., Zoom meeting, Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave. Call 765-649-5534, ext. 3 by noon to receive an invitation.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.