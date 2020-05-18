LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

MONDAY

Daleville

School board meeting, 6 p.m., superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Edgewood

Town Council meeting, 5 p.m., Zoom meeting, Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave. Call 765-649-5534, ext. 3 by noon to receive an invitation.

Tags

Recommended for you