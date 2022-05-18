LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Muncie

• Regional Job Fair, 1 to 6 p.m. at Ivy Tech Cowan Road Building, 4101 S. Cowan Road.

Pendleton

• The Madison County Tea Party will meet on Thursday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Dr., Pendleton.

