Lapel
Town Cotuncil, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.
Pendleton
School board, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
Lapel
Town Cotuncil, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.
Pendleton
School board, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
Send notices of local public meetings to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; or newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.