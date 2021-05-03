Monday, May 3
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools special meeting of the board of trustees, noon, boardroom, located in superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
• Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Markleville
• Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
Pendleton
• Development committee meetings, 9:30 a.m., Administration Building, County Road 650 West.
Tuesday, May 4
Anderson
• Park and Recreation board meeting, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Chesterfield
• Town council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.
Wednesday, May 5
Anderson
• Board of Zoning Appeals, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Thursday, May 6
Muncie
• Second Harvest tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Friday, May 7
Anderson
• Operation Veterans Services (last one of the season), 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.