Monday, May 3

Daleville

• Daleville Community Schools special meeting of the board of trustees, noon, boardroom, located in superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Ingalls

• Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.

Markleville

• Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.

Pendleton

• Development committee meetings, 9:30 a.m., Administration Building, County Road 650 West.

Tuesday, May 4

Anderson

• Park and Recreation board meeting, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.

Chesterfield

• Town council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.

Wednesday, May 5

Anderson

• Board of Zoning Appeals, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Thursday, May 6

Muncie

• Second Harvest tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.

Friday, May 7

Anderson

• Operation Veterans Services (last one of the season), 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.

