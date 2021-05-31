Monday, May 31
• Memorial Day observance – All city, county, state and federal government offices and financial institutions closed. No mail delivery.
Anderson
• Memorial Day ceremony honoring veterans, 11:45 a.m., Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery, 6805 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• Remembrance ceremony honoring veterans, noon, Maplewood Cemetery, 200 College Drive. Keynote speaker: Terri Austin. Colors presented by Boy Scout Troop 301.
Alexandria
• “A Spring Awakening,” a walk/parade including current and past military service personnel as well as families walking in remembrance of all who have gone before us, 11 a.m., Alexandria Community Center, walk will end between Park View and IOOF cemeteries.
Middletown
• Memorial Day ceremony, 10 a.m., Middletown American Legion 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Tuesday, June 1
Anderson
• Park and Recreation board meeting, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Wednesday, June 2
Anderson
• Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 120 E. Eighth St.
Thursday, June 3
Muncie
• Second Harvest Food Bank food distribution tailgate, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Saturday, June 5
Frankton
• Frankton Park & Recreation board meeting, 9 a.m., Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.
