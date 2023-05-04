Anderson
Eighth annual Impact Senior Adult Health Fair 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
