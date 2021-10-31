Monday, Nov. 1
Anderson
Legislative Preview presented by the League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County, 8 a.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Ingalls
Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Markleville
Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
Pendleton
Development committee meetings, 9:30 a.m., South Madison Schools Administration Building, County Road 650W.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Anderson
Park Board, 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom.
Chesterfield
Town Council meeting, 6:30 p.m.; 17 Veterans Blvd.
Elwood
Second Harvest Food Bank Food Distribution Tailgate, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.
