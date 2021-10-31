LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Monday, Nov. 1

Anderson

Legislative Preview presented by the League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County, 8 a.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Ingalls

Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.

Markleville

Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.

Pendleton

Development committee meetings, 9:30 a.m., South Madison Schools Administration Building, County Road 650W.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Anderson

Park Board, 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom.

Chesterfield

Town Council meeting, 6:30 p.m.; 17 Veterans Blvd.

Elwood

Second Harvest Food Bank Food Distribution Tailgate, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.

Tags

Trending Video