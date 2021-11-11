Anderson
Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau Commission meeting, 8 a.m.; board room.
Anderson Housing Board meeting, noon; boardroom, 528 W. 11th St., or via Zoom.
Madison County Public Defender Board meeting, 4 p.m.; Hearing Room C, Madison County Government Center.
Muncie
Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food distribution and flu shots, 10 a.m.; Muncie Mall, 3401 Granville Ave.
New Castle
Cadiz Food Pantry, 6-7 p.m.; Cadiz Christian Church, 4894 W. Ind. 38.
Pendleton
Annual Veterans Day celebration, noon-5 p.m.; special presentation by former Vietnam veteran and post member Doug Hagan (a/k/a Ernie), 5:30 p.m.; AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway.
Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
