Anderson

Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau Commission meeting, 8 a.m.; board room.

Anderson Housing Board meeting, noon; boardroom, 528 W. 11th St., or via Zoom.

Madison County Public Defender Board meeting, 4 p.m.; Hearing Room C, Madison County Government Center.

Muncie

Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food distribution and flu shots, 10 a.m.; Muncie Mall, 3401 Granville Ave.

New Castle

Cadiz Food Pantry, 6-7 p.m.; Cadiz Christian Church, 4894 W. Ind. 38.

Pendleton

Annual Veterans Day celebration, noon-5 p.m.; special presentation by former Vietnam veteran and post member Doug Hagan (a/k/a Ernie), 5:30 p.m.; AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway.

Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.

