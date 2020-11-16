Monday
Edgewood
• Town Council meeting, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.
Tuesday
Anderson
• Anderson Police Department Pension Board special meeting, 1 p.m., conference room, Police Department, 1014 Main St.
Wednesday
Anderson
• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Thursday
Chesterfield
• Town Council meeting, to start after 6:30 p.m., public hearing for sewer rate increase, Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.
Lapel
• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.
Pendleton
• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
