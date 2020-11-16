LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday

Edgewood

• Town Council meeting, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.

Tuesday

Anderson

• Anderson Police Department Pension Board special meeting, 1 p.m., conference room, Police Department, 1014 Main St.

Wednesday

Anderson

• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Thursday

Chesterfield

• Town Council meeting, to start after 6:30 p.m., public hearing for sewer rate increase, Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.

Lapel

• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.

Pendleton

• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.

