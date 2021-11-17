Anderson
Anderson Housing Authority meeting, noon, boardroom, 528 W. 11th St., or via Zoom.
Cloudy with occasional light rain during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 6:47 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.