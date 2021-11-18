Anderson
Madison County Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m.; UAW, 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
Bonus Food Pantry, 1-3 p.m.; Operation Love Ministries, 620 E. 21st St.
Foster parent information session, 6-8 p.m.; Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
Frankton
Frankton Town Council special meeting, 1 p.m., Frankton Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.
Muncie
Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Pendleton
South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administration Building, County Road 650 West.
