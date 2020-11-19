Alexandria
• Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic, 1-3 p.m., Beulah Park, 503 S. Park Ave.
Chesterfield
• Town Council meeting, to start after 6:30 p.m., public hearing for sewer rate increase, Millcreek Civic Center.
Elwood
• Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic, 6-8 p.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Lapel
• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.
Pendleton
• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
