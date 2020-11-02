MONDAY
Anderson
• Early voting, 8 a.m.-noon, Clerk’s Office, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Chesterfield
• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Chesterfield Government Center, 17 Veterans Blvd.
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools board, 6 p.m., boardroom, Superintendent’s Office, 14300 W. Second St.
Elwood
• Board of Works meeting, 6 p.m.; City Council, 7 p.m.; Elwood City Building, 1505 South B St.
Ingalls
• Town Council special meeting, 7 p.m., 247 N. Meridian St.
TUESDAY
• Election Day – Madison County polls open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Pendleton
• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
