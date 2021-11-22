Anderson
Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., via Zoom.
Daleville
School board meeting, 6 p.m., superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m.; 308 N. Meridian St.
