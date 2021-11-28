MONDAY
Alexandria
Special session board meeting, 7 p.m.; Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central office, 800 N. Central Ave.
TUESDAY
Anderson
School board meeting, 2 p.m.; Anderson Preparatory Academy, 101 W. 29th St.
