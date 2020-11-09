LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday

Ingalls

• Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m.; 308 N. Meridian St.

Tuesday

Anderson

• Anderson Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.

Daleville

• Special session of the board of trustees, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Wednesday

Veterans Day observances in Madison County.

Markleville

• Adams Township board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station.

Thursday

Daleville

• Special session of the board of trustees, 6 p.m,. boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Pendleton

• Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.

Saturday

Frankton

• Park Board meeting, 9 a.m., Frankton Police Department, 108 E. Sigler St.

