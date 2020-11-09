Monday
Ingalls
• Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m.; 308 N. Meridian St.
Tuesday
Anderson
• Anderson Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
Daleville
• Special session of the board of trustees, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Wednesday
Veterans Day observances in Madison County.
Markleville
• Adams Township board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station.
Thursday
Daleville
• Special session of the board of trustees, 6 p.m,. boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Pendleton
• Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Saturday
Frankton
• Park Board meeting, 9 a.m., Frankton Police Department, 108 E. Sigler St.
