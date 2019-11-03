LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

• Madison County Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Alexandria

• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.

• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.

Chesterfield

• Special meeting of Town Board, 6:30 p.m., 17 Veterans Blvd.

Markleville

• Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board, 6 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.

Pendleton

• Fall Creek Regional Waste District development committee, 9:30 a.m., Administration building, County Road 650W.

TUESDAY

Election Day – polls open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Middletown

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

• Anderson Composite Squadron’s open house (for children ages 12 and up), 6:30-9 p.m., Anderson Municipal Airport’s office building.

THURSDAY

Frankton

• Park Board meeting, 6 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.

FRIDAY

No listings

SATURDAY

No listings

