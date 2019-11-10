MONDAY
Daleville
• Special session of the Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., boardroom, Superintendent’s Office, 14300 W. Second St.
Frankton
• North Madison County Public Library System Board of Trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m., Frankton Community Library.
Middletown
• School board meeting and Teacher Contract Ratification, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.
TUESDAY
Madison County property taxes due.
Anderson
• Madison County Planning Commission meeting, 9 a.m., Council Chambers, Madison County Government Center.
• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center.
• Come-and-go gathering hosted by volunteers for Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 7-9 p.m., Park Place Community Center, 502 W. Fifth St.
Alexandria
• Park Board, 6 p.m., Emery Lee Building, 400 E. Fourth St.
Frankton
Planning Commission, 5 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.
Town Council, 6 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.
Ingalls
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
WEDNESDAY
Markleville
• Adams Township Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
THURSDAY
Anderson
• Anderson City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building
Pendleton
• Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
FRIDAY
No listings.
SATURDAY
No listings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.