MONDAY

Daleville

• Special session of the Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., boardroom, Superintendent’s Office, 14300 W. Second St.

Frankton

• North Madison County Public Library System Board of Trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m., Frankton Community Library.

Middletown

• School board meeting and Teacher Contract Ratification, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.

TUESDAY 

Madison County property taxes due.

Anderson

• Madison County Planning Commission meeting, 9 a.m., Council Chambers, Madison County Government Center.

• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center.

• Come-and-go gathering hosted by volunteers for Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 7-9 p.m., Park Place Community Center, 502 W. Fifth St.

Alexandria

• Park Board, 6 p.m., Emery Lee Building, 400 E. Fourth St.

Frankton

Planning Commission, 5 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.

Town Council, 6 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.

Ingalls

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

WEDNESDAY 

Markleville

• Adams Township Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.

THURSDAY

Anderson

• Anderson City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building

Pendleton

• Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.

FRIDAY

No listings.

SATURDAY

No listings.

