Monday, Oct. 11
Anderson
Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m. via Zoom.
Anderson Redevelopment Commission meeting, 5 p.m. via Zoom.
One Nation Indivisible Madison County will sponsor a program presented by Kelley Phillips, Education and Outreach coordinator for the Red-tail Land Conservancy (RLC), from 6 to 7:30 p.m at Unity Church of Anderson, 2425 Mounds Road.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Anderson
Senator Braun’s Indiana staff to hold staff mobile hours from 1 to 3 p.m., virtual meeting.
Chesterfield
Town council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.
