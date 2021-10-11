LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Monday, Oct. 11

Anderson

Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m. via Zoom.

Anderson Redevelopment Commission meeting, 5 p.m. via Zoom.

One Nation Indivisible Madison County will sponsor a program presented by Kelley Phillips, Education and Outreach coordinator for the Red-tail Land Conservancy (RLC), from 6 to 7:30 p.m at Unity Church of Anderson, 2425 Mounds Road.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Anderson

Senator Braun’s Indiana staff to hold staff mobile hours from 1 to 3 p.m., virtual meeting.

Chesterfield

Town council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.

