Anderson
Anderson Economic Development Commission meeting, 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom.
Friends of Mounds State Park meeting, 7 p.m.; Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson City Council, 7 p.m.; via Zoom.
Muncie
Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution, 10 a.m.; Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
New Castle
Cadiz Food Pantry, 6-7 p.m.; Cadiz Christian Church, 4894 W. Ind. 38.
Pendleton
Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
