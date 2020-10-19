Monday
Edgewood
• Town Council meeting, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.
Tuesday
• Anderson Community Schools board of trustees meeting, 6 p.m., administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave. (Meeting date changed due to Fall Break).
Wednesday
Anderson
• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Thursday
Pendleton
• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
Saturday
Anderson
• 20th annual Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring distribution (drive-thru), 9 a.m.-noon, Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive. Hosted by Community Hospital Anderson.
