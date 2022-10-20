Anderson
Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m. at UAW Hall, 29th Street and Madison Avenue. Scott and Stephenie Mellinger will speak about health concerns in Madison County.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA... * AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana. * TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
