Anderson
Madison County Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m.; UAW, 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County meeting, 5:30 p.m.; Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St..
City Council, 6:30 p.m.; via Zoom.
Indianapolis
Governor’s Public Health Commission meeting, 1-3 p.m., Room 211, Indiana State Library, 315 W. Ohio St., and livestreamed at www.youtube.com/c/IndianaDepartmentofHealth.
Muncie
Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate distribution, 10 a.m.; Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Pendleton
Board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Administration Building, County Road 650W.
