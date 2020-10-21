WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Pendleton
• Special Town Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall, 100 W. State St.
Areas of patchy fog early. Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. High 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 21, 2020 @ 8:19 am
