SATURDAY
Anderson
• Community Hospital Police Drug Take-back Day, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Community Hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
• 20th annual Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring distribution (drive-thru), 9 a.m.-noon, Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive. Hosted by Community Hospital Anderson.
• Meet the Democractic candidates, noon-5 p.m., Ollie D’s Family Dining, 2441 W. 25th St. Hosted by Ollie H. Dixon Back to School Parade and Picnic.
Alexandria
• My McCurry’Osity grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony, noon, 224 N. Harrison St.
