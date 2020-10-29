LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

THURSDAY

Anderson

• Judges and Community Leaders Forum on Racial Justice, 6-7:30 p.m., Zoom webinar. Six Madison County judge panelists and six community panelists. Sponsored by Anderson University and Anderson Chapter Indiana Black Expo Inc.

Chesterfield

• Town Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield Government Center, 17 Veterans Blvd.

Muncie

• Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI Tailgate Food Distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.

