Monday, Oct. 3

Anderson

Merit Commission meeting, 5 p.m., conference room, Anderson Police Department, 1040 Main St.

Daleville

Special session of the school trustees, 8 a.m. boardroom in the superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Ingalls

Redevelopment Committee meeting, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.

Markleville

Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory meeting, 6 p.m., fire station, 7457 S. County Road 200 East.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Anderson

Park Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., Anderson City Hall, 120 E. Eighth St.

