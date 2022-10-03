Monday, Oct. 3
Anderson
Merit Commission meeting, 5 p.m., conference room, Anderson Police Department, 1040 Main St.
Daleville
Special session of the school trustees, 8 a.m. boardroom in the superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
Redevelopment Committee meeting, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Markleville
Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory meeting, 6 p.m., fire station, 7457 S. County Road 200 East.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Anderson
Park Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., Anderson City Hall, 120 E. Eighth St.