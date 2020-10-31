SATURDAY
Anderson
• Food Box Distribution, 10-11:30 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2823 Nichol Ave. Sponsored by Madison Park Church of God and NewPurpose Ministries.
• Early voting, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Clerk’s Office, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Elwood
• Early voting, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Elwood Municipal Building, 1505 South B St.
Pendleton
• Early voting, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Pendleton Community Library, 595 E. Water St.
