SATURDAY

Anderson

• Food Box Distribution, 10-11:30 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2823 Nichol Ave. Sponsored by Madison Park Church of God and NewPurpose Ministries.

• Early voting, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Clerk’s Office, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Elwood

• Early voting, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Elwood Municipal Building, 1505 South B St.

Pendleton

• Early voting, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Pendleton Community Library, 595 E. Water St.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; or newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

