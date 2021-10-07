Chesterfield
Marine Corps League meeting, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Muncie
Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m.; Muncie Mall, 3401 Granville Ave.
Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 9:26 am
