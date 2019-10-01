Let’s Meet
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Middletown
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.
Notices should be sent to Let’s Meet, c/o The Herald Bulletin, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson, IN 46015; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
