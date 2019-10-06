MONDAY
Today is the last day to register for November’s general election.
Alexandria
• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
Elwood
• North Madison County Library board of trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library.
• Common Council, 7 p.m., Government Center, 1505 South B St.
Ingalls
• Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Markleville
• Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
Pendleton
• Fall Creek Regional Waste District development committee, 9:30 a.m., Administration building, County Road 650 West.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Madison County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., Council Chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• Park Board, 6 p.m., Emery Lee Building, 400 E. Fourth St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Community Services Council, noon (bring your lunch), Salvation Army Citadel, 1615 Meridian St.
• Anderson/Madison County NAACP to host a forum with Mayor Thomas Broderick, judge and Anderson City Council members, 6-8 p.m., Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
• Madison County Women’s Democrat Club meeting, 7 p.m., Democrat Headquarters, 18 W. Eighth St.
Markleville
• Adams Township Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
THURSDAY
Anderson
• Anderson City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Pendleton
• Pendleton Town Council, 6 p.m., Pendleton Town Hall, 100 W. State St.
FRIDAY
No listings.
SATURDAY
No listings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.