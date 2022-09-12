MONDAY
Anderson
Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., council chambers, City of Anderson, 120 E. Eighth St.
School board meeting, 6 p.m., Anderson Community Schools Administration Building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
Elwood
North Madison County Public Library System Board of Trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Ingalls
Utility Board meeting ,6:30 p.m., council, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Markleville
Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory, 6 p.m., fire station, 7457 S. County Road 200 East.
Middletown
School board meeting, 7 p.m., Shenandoah School Corp. Board Room, 5100 N. Raider Road.
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.