Monday
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools board special session, 6 p.m., Daleville Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria.
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library budget hearing, 4:30 p.m.; regular meeting to follow, Elwood Public Library.
Ingalls
• Utility Board meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m.; and Planning Commission, 8 p.m.; 308 N. Meridian St.
Markleville
• Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory, 6 p.m., at Markleville Fire Station.
Tuesday
• Anderson Redevelopment Commission meeting, 5 p.m., via Zoom.
Wednesday
Anderson
• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Thursday
Anderson
• Anderson City Council special meeting, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Lapel
• Lapel Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.
Middletown
• Shenandoah School Corp. budget hearings, 7 p.m., 100 N. Raider Road.
Pendleton
• Madison County Tea Party meeting with speaker Victoria Spartz, Republican nominee for 5th District representative, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
