LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday

Daleville

• Daleville Community Schools board special session, 6 p.m., Daleville Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria.

Elwood

• North Madison County Public Library budget hearing, 4:30 p.m.; regular meeting to follow, Elwood Public Library.

Ingalls

• Utility Board meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m.; and Planning Commission, 8 p.m.; 308 N. Meridian St.

Markleville

• Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory, 6 p.m., at Markleville Fire Station.

Tuesday

• Anderson Redevelopment Commission meeting, 5 p.m., via Zoom.

Wednesday

Anderson

• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Thursday

Anderson

• Anderson City Council special meeting, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom.

Lapel

• Lapel Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.

Middletown

• Shenandoah School Corp. budget hearings, 7 p.m., 100 N. Raider Road.

Pendleton

• Madison County Tea Party meeting with speaker Victoria Spartz, Republican nominee for 5th District representative, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.

• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.