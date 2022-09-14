LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Anderson

Drive Thru Food Give Away 4 to 6 p.m. at Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave.

Pendleton

Madison County Tea Party meeting 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building at 299 Falls Park Drive.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Trending Video