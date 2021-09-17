LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Come-and-go open house of Sweet Galilee at the Wigwam, 8:30-10 a.m., 722 W. 14th St., in the temporary leasing office.

Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Distribution, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

