THURSDAY
Anderson
• Anderson Police Department Pension Board meeting, 10 a.m., Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, 2614 Mounds Road.
• Anderson City Council special meeting, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Lapel
• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.
Middletown
• Shenandoah School Corp. budget hearings, 7 p.m., 100 N. Raider Road.
Pendleton
• Madison County Tea Party meeting with speaker Victoria Spartz, Republican nominee for the 5th Congressional District, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
