Ingalls
Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Middletown
School board meeting (budget hearings), 7 p.m., Shenandoah School Corp., 5100 N. Raider Road.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: September 20, 2021 @ 10:58 am
