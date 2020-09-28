Monday
Anderson
• Board of Public Safety meetings, 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., via Zoom.
• Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting, 7 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Community Schools board meeting, special session, 6:30 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
• Utility Board meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council meeting, 7 p.m.; 308 N. Meridian St.
Middletown
• Shenandoah School Corp. board meeting and 2021 budget adoption, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.
