LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

SATURDAY

Anderson

• Household care packages, beginning at 3 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Statue, Madison Avenue and MLK Bouvelard. Hosted by Sowing Seeds Ministries and The Gospel Highlights.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Trending Video