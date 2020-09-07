Monday
• Labor Day observance — No local government meetings have been announced. All city, county, state and federal offices, financial institutions, schools, libraries closed today. No mail delivery.
Tuesday
Anderson
• Anderson Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
• Madison County Council meeting, 6 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Frankton
• Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., police station, 108 E. Sigler St.
Wednesday
Anderson
• Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting, 7 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Elwood
• Board of Works, 6 p.m.; City Council, 7 p.m.; at Elwood City Building, 1505 South B St.
Markleville
• Adams Township board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleviklle Fire Station.
Thursday
Anderson
• Anderson City Council meeting, 7 p.m., via Zoom.
