Monday

• Labor Day observance — No local government meetings have been announced. All city, county, state and federal offices, financial institutions, schools, libraries closed today. No mail delivery.

Tuesday

Anderson

• Anderson Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.

• Madison County Council meeting, 6 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Frankton

• Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., police station, 108 E. Sigler St.

Wednesday

Anderson

• Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting, 7 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Elwood

• Board of Works, 6 p.m.; City Council, 7 p.m.; at Elwood City Building, 1505 South B St.

Markleville

• Adams Township board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleviklle Fire Station.

Thursday

Anderson

• Anderson City Council meeting, 7 p.m., via Zoom.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

