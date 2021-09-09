LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Anderson

Anderson City Council, 7 p.m.; via Zoom.

Friends of Mounds State Park meeting, 7 p.m.; Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Budget hearing, 7 p.m., Shenandoah School Corp., 5100 N. Raider Road.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Trending Video